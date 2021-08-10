Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo in Azhagiya Kannae

Director R Vijayakumar, an erstwhile assistant of National-award winning director Seenu Ramasamy has finished shooting for his maiden directorial venture titled Azhagiya Kanne. VijaySethupathi plays acameo in the film. Director R Vijayakumar, an erstwhile assistant of National-award winning director Seenu Ramasamy has finished shooting for his maiden directorial venture titled Azhagiya Kanne. VijaySethupathi plays acameo in the film.

Dindigul Leoni’s son Sivakumar and Sanchita Shetty don lead roles.

Talking about the film Vijayakumar says, It is a film that talks about our lives. Each of us can relate to it. The story is set in the backdrop of Dindigul. Siva has put in his heart and soul for the film and has delivered his best.

Sanchita Shetty as we know has credible performances to her name. She fits the bill for this role.

The film was shot across Dindigul and Chennai in different schedules.

Produced by Estelle Entertainer, NR Raghunandhan is composing the music.