Arjun’s new assignment

Actor Arjun is entering small screen with Survivor, a reality show on Zee Tamil.

‘I feel extremely elated to be a part of Survivor, a worldwide famous reality show. It is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants facing their fears and pushing boundaries to survive in a marooned island. It is a game of intensity, grit and determination, testing the will power and spirit of the contestants.’

Arjun will not only host the show but also mentor and guide the contestants throughout their ‘Survivor journey’.