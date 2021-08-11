I-Day specials on Vijay TV

Star Vijay will have a series of programmes and movie premiere on the 75th year of Independence Day celebration on 15th August. Star Vijay will have a series of programmes and movie premiere on the 75th year of Independence Day celebration on 15th August.

The day starts off with a special Pattimandram at 9 am with Dr. Gnana Sambandham as a moderator and a few most eminent and popular faces as speakers. The topic being ‘Suthanthira Porattathil perum pangu vagithathu Aangala? Pengala?

An exciting show with the most gorgeous actor Nayantara at 1.30 am. DD (Divyadharshini) caught up with the indefatigable star to discuss her latest movie Nettrikann and so much more on herself as a person.

At 12.30 pm, Neeya Naana debates an interesting topic about ‘Honest people who handed-over lost properties to the concerned person vs who had lost it forever’. Gopinath hosts the show.

There is the television premiere of Paramapatham Vilayaattu at 3 pm.

Trisha starring, written, and directed b Thirugnanam, Paramapatham Vilayaatu’ will be aired. The movie is produced by 22Hrs Productions.