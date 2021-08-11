ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs Ariel Borysiuk 

h

Chennai: Two time ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC)ave signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on oneyear deal ahead of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year professional career, will be joining Marina Machans following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.

In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern. We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well travelled as Ariel [Borysiuk]. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season, said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.

The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC’s midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro,

who has already extended his stay with the club this season, a CFC release said.