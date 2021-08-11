JK Tyres ropes in Narain Karthikeyan 

Chennai: JK Tyre Industries Limited, today announced signing of Padma Shri and India’s first Formula One driver NarainKarthikeyan as its brand ambassador.

He will be the face of the brand to exemplify the company’s quest of driving innovation and excellence in the industry, a JK tyres release said.

In alignment with its brand values and strategy, JK Tyre has found an embodiment of trust, and high performance in Narain Karthikeyan. The highly admirable Narain, a legend for the Indian motorsport enthusiasts, personifies the commitment of the brand towards greatness, quality and technological innovations in their products and services.

Commenting on the association, Dr.Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre Industries said Narain is committed to a large community of motorsports in India and his excellence aligns perfectly with the vision of JK Tyre.

With his enigmatic persona, we hope to further enhance and strengthen the brand while building greater visibility.

Narain Karthikeyan said, ‘I am proud to be associated with one of the most respected and pioneer brands.’

Narain Karthikeyan is the first racing driver to make his debut in Formula-1 from India in 2005. In his career, he has competed in A1GP, Le Mans Series and won multiple races in A1GP, British F3, World Series by Nissan, AutoGP, Formula Asia, British Formula Ford and Opel series.