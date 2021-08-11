Khushboo back on small screen as judge

Colors Tamil is bringing back acclaimed actress Khushboo in small screen as the judge of Dance Vs. Dance season 2. Colors Tamil is bringing back acclaimed actress Khushboo in small screen as the judge of Dance Vs. Dance season 2.

The newly launched promo featuring the actor also revealed that the show will also continue to have renowned choreographer, Brinda Master as judge from season 1.

‘Khushboo said, ‘Dance as an art, is very close to my heart. I am very passionate about it. I had watched the first season of Dance vs Dance which was really wonderful, and to have Brindha by my side is a cherry on the cake. So I am twice as excited to be a part of it. Moreover, I am pleased to be associated with a channel like Colors Tamil that has always put forth refreshing and progressive content. They are known to break barriers and set new benchmarks. I have seen them grow rapidly in the Tamil GEC space and I can say that they remain unparalleled.’

Brindha Master said, ‘I have been a part of season 1 and it was nothing short of magnificence. Season two looks even more promising, and I truly look forward to meeting the contestants who I believe would be full of possibilities. Talking of the show, the format this time is brand new and different from the previous season. Besides, I am delighted to be sharing the space with Khushboo who is a great friend.’