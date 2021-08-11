Kottravai will be exciting, says CV Kumar

Kottravai is CV Kumar’s third directorial venture after Maayavan and Gangs of Madras.

Says C V Kumar, who is making the movie in association with Mayil Films, ‘An incident that happened in the history continues even now. This is the basic idea of the story. The film would take the audience on a roller coaster ride of 2000 years and thrill them.’

The first part has been titled Kottravi: The Legacy. The next part will take us back to past while third and final part would be more adventurous., he adds.

A treasure hunt story, Kottravai will talk about a treasure that was hidden 2000 years ago and the protagonist’s adventures to find it. The reason behind hiding the treasure has been revealed in sensational manner.

The high point is that we trained everyone with a workshop before we went for shoot. The making was exciting and stitching costumes for artistes in period cinema is a costly affair, he adds.

Rajesh Kanagasabai, who won Saagasa Tamil Magan title in the Azhagia Tamil Magan TV show hosted by actress Khushbu Sundar, is making his debut as the protagonist of Kottravai. Chandana Raj and Subiksha are the heroines.

Written and directed by C V Kumar, the movie has dialogues by Tamailmagan. Music is by Ghibranand cinematography by Prakash.

The movie is produced by C V Kumar, Dr K Prabhu for Thirukumaran Entertainment in association with Mayil Films.