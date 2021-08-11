What’s the latest on Operation Arapaima?

Former Coast Guard Aviator, Prash wears director cap for Operation Arapaima. After Dhuruvangal 16, Rahman comes back into action. Former Coast Guard Aviator, Prash wears director cap for Operation Arapaima. After Dhuruvangal 16, Rahman comes back into action. Operation Arapaima is based on such a Mid-Sea Operation done our Navel forces.

And the film was shot on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman, Goa, Dubai coastal and mid-sea areas. Since the film director originally being a naval force official, he took the real accounts of Deputy Superintend of Kerala Police of Commando Force, VG Ajithkumar and also used the experience of Former National Security Guard Commando Trainer Captain Anilkumar.

Apart from Rahman and Tini Tom, the cast includes Nadodigal Abhinaya, Balaji, Anoop Chandran, Neha Saxena, Shihad, Arvind, Saji, Ramesh Arumugam, Gowriy Lekshmiy and Maybu.