Chennai: As many as 11,326 students from Tamilnadu have applied to appear for NEET.

The entrance exam will be held on 12 September in 198 centres. Applications were being received from 13 July. Students have been given time to make corrections in their application forms till 14 August.

With 734 aspirants, Villupuram has more number of candidates from Tamilnadu. Karur has the lowest number with 102 applicants.

Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli has 520, 503 and 510 applicants, respectively.