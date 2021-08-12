Canara Bank JV to launch NFO

Coimbatore: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, a joint venture of Canara Bank, has announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO), Canara Robeco Value Fund – an open-ended equity scheme that would follow a value investment strategy, to invest in businesses that are trading at a price less than their intrinsic values and are expected to realise their true worth in the future.

According to a release, the new scheme, Canara Robeco Value Fund, using the most suitable valuation technique, would identify and select undervalued businesses, based on various financial parameters as well as the valuation techniques for arriving at the company’s Intrinsic Value.

Canara Robeco Value Fund would then construct portfolio keeping in mind opportunity size and risk limits defined for the portfolio.