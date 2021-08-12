GV Prakash’s next titled  Idimuzhakkam

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar is currently busy with the shoot of his new film with award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy.

On Wednesday, the makers have revealed that Idimuzhakkam is the title of the film. It is an action entertainer.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Andipatti, Theni, and surrounding locales.

NR Raghunathan is composing music for the film while Seenu Ramasamy’s favorite Vairamuthu is penning lyrics. Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame plays GV Prakash’s pair in Idimuzhakkam.

Seenu Ramasamy also has Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi.