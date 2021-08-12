ICICI Prudential Life ties up with NPCI

Coimbatore: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide Unified Payments Interface (UPI) AUTOPAY facility to its customers.

This would enable customers to buy insurance policies and make premium payments from the safety and comfort of their homes, a statement said.

“ICICI Prudential Life has become the first life insurance company to provide its customers with the UPI AUTOPAY facility as part of its efforts to simplify processes and thereby provide convenience to customers,” it added.