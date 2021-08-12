‘India’s food chain thrived during Covid’

Chennai: The rising demand for locally sourced products in response to concerns over food security has prompted consumers to reconsider their consumption behaviours, thus making the demand for ethical lifestyle products all the more achievable, says YouCare Lifestyle co-founder Luke Countinho.

In an interview with ‘News Today’, Countinho shares about the company and their future plans.

Q. How feasible are clean lifestyle products?

A. In the midst of the current outbreak, consumers with increased awareness and higher disposable income have been looking at boosting their immunity through products that support a clean and healthy lifestyle. Hence, they are willing to invest more on natural, organic and plant-based foods and nutritional supplements over conventional foods. This inclination has been prompting manufacturers to be more focussed on delivering lifestyle products.

Q. What are the steps that are being taken to sustain the food chain?

A. In spite of the outbreak that brought all the undertakings to a stand-still, the country’s food chain continued to thrive. However, in the contemporary world of mindful consumerism, the densities involved in the prevailing food chain systems have been on a notable rise. Hence it has become significant to leverage the wonders of sustainability to help sustain food chains and make them immersive, ethical, restored, and hassle-free. The rising consumer awareness together with sustainable innovations will help bring about a fundamental revolution in the existing food chain.

Q. What is the scope for online marketplace during the pandemic?

A. The pressure on supermarkets owing to the pandemic has strengthened consumer belief that shorter supply chains and online deliveries are the future. The pandemic has led to an increased demand for organic and sustainable produce due to the upended consumer habits. Hence it would not be wrong to state that online marketplace for fresh produce has received a boost and the gains incurred will be sustained for a long term. In spite of the ongoing challenge, e-commerce has achieved more than 50 per cent growth in a decade.

Q. How beneficial will YouCare Lifestyle be for locally sourced products?

A. We witnessed that farmers and local vendors were unable to acquire fair valuations for their products. Retailers, on the other hand, were being required to negotiate with the quality of local produce, which was eventually impacting the end consumers. The brand targets to eliminate the middlemen in the food supply chain by backing it with the powerful tool of technology, thus streamlining the earnings and living standards of the farmer community.