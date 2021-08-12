Kamal Haasan has completed 62 years in films this year. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is working with him in Vikram, gifted a new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, Lokesh wrote, Keep inspiring us sir (sic) on Twitter. Kamal Haasan has completed 62 years in films this year. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is working with him in Vikram, gifted a new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, Lokesh wrote, Keep inspiring us sir (sic) on Twitter.

The shooting of Vikram is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Kamal Haasan started working in Kollywood at the age of five.