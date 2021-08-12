No plan to increase bus fares in TN: Minister

Chennai: State Transport Minister Raja Kannappan has said that at present the government has no intention of increasing bus ticket fare. The Minister said this after he launched 23 new bus routes from West Saidapet.

Speaking to mediapersons after the launch, Rajakannappan said, “The transport department will get a facelift under the DMK government. Measures are being taken to bring the transport department back on track. Old buses will be replaced with 2,500 new buses. Amma water bottles will be sold at bus stops after holding a review. We are not worried about the financial crisis, our aim is to serve the people.”