Prabhudeva to do a thriller

Choreographer turned actor Prabhudeva has commenced a new film with lyricist turned director Pa.Vijay.

Vijay had earlier directed films like Strawberry and Aaruthra , he also kick-started a film titled Methavi with Jiiva and Arjun. He has commenced this new film with Prabhu Deva.

Touted to be a horror crime thriller, Mahima Nambiyar plays Prabhu Deva’s pair in the film while Kalaiyarasan and Thambi Ramaiah are playing pivotal characters.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales.