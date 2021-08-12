Stalin greets Yechuri on birthday

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today greeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri on the latter’s birthday today.

In his message to Yechuri, a copy of which was released to the media here, Stalin said, “Wishing Comrade Sitaram Yechury many more happy returns of the day and I join all people of Tamil Nadu in wishing him success in combating social and economic inequalities.”

A couple of days ago, Stalin had greeted his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on the latter’s birthday.

“Wishing my brother and Jharkhand Chief Minister Thiru. Hemant Soren who has been emerging as one of the powerful voices of federalism & secularism and a true torchbearer of tribal people’s rights, on his birthday,” the Tamilnadu Chief Minister said.