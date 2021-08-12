Standard Chartered backed B2B platform in Chennai

Chennai: Solv, the Standard Chartered backed B2B e-commerce platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), has announced the launch of its operations in Chennai.

According to the company, this follows the launch of its Hyderabad centre in February 2021, enthused by the growing need for digitisation by MSMEs, especially in the FMCG segment.

With this launch Solv aims to provide its platform service to food and grocery sellers like-small manufacturers, wholesalers, traders and MSME buyers like kirana stores and small and medium scale hotel and restaurant chains.