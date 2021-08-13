Abishek Bachchan to do Oththa Seruppu in Hindi

Parthiepan would be remaking his National Award-winning Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi with Abishek Bachchan.

Sources say that the shoot of the Hindi remake has already commenced in Chennai with Abhishek Bachchan, who reprises Parthiepan’s role.

Parthiepan is directing the Hindi with the same technical crew but the team is planning to sign a popular music composer from Bollywood.

Oththa Seruppu has won two National Awards including Best Jury Award and Best Audiography (re-recorded final mix for Resul Pookutty).