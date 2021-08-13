Amid 3rd Covid wave fear, smart ways to secure future

Chennai: With social media filled with reports of the third wave of Covid-19 expected anytime between August–November, it is time to prioritise the essentials in an attempt to stay prepared.

In the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, we saw much more people losing their lives due to the coronavirus infection than the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. In addition, during the second wave, there was a much higher share of younger people passing away due to the deadly virus compared to the first wave.

While the ongoing massive vaccination drive will surely do its best to contain the spread of the deadly virus, there are few things that even people would need to follow strictly at their end.

A term life insurance policy is an affordable pure protection plan that pays out the entire sum assured/coverage amount to the dependents on the demise of the policyholder within the policy term. A 32-year old individual can buy a term life insurance plan for as low as Rs 500 per month for Rs 1 crore life cover amount.

According to Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head, term life insurance, Policybazaar.com, ‘It is advised to buy a term life insurance plan well before the inevitable third-wave of Covid-19 or any similar risk is at the door as during that time getting a life cover may become much more difficult.’

Digi-smart insurer

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, has expanded its digital offerings further to enhance customer satisfaction with the adoption of new digital advancements.

The company has recently introduced WhatsApp – Bot to their existing features made over the years, to embark on their journey towards becoming a fully digi-smart insurer. The new feature is aimed at connecting customers easily and to assist their grievances instantly.