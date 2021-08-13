As new clusters emerge, TN ups focus on temples, hospitals

Chennai: Temples across Tamilnadu will not allow devotees for three days from today, as part of weekend restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19.

The government has increased focus on temples and hospitals following emergence of new clusters.

According to Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, “Strategy-wise we are analysing the causes of spread and we find that sources of infections are streets adjacent to main marketplaces, people visiting hospitals without following protocols like mask compliance and mass gatherings at religious places.”

He added: “We have alerted all districts that these increases can’t be taken lightly and they are taking it seriously because of which the increase in cases has not been geometric. In the next 100 days, we need to vaccinate more people to prevent a wave.”

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu received 7.6 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.3 lakh of Covaxin on Thursday.