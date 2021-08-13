Covid-19: India records 40,120 new cases and 585 deaths

New Delhi: With 40,120 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,21,17,826 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s death toll

climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities.

The Ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227. Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345 and cumulatively, 52.95 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday morning.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.