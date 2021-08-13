Industry bodies, educational institutes & cos find new ways post pandemic

Chennai: In these days of new normal, new skills are required to survive the post pandemic era. Understanding this, industry bodies and other organisations have devised new ways to upgrade people. Here are some of the latest developments.

For CII member organisations

Project Management Institute (PMI) South Asia has announced its collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The alliance aims to empower employees of CII member organisations with skilling opportunities to enhance productivity and business agility through digitisation and project management effectiveness.

GIS training for over 2 lakh

As per the Government of India’s estimates, the Geospatial Data economy is expected to grow from 30,000 crore to about 1 lakh crore by the year 2030. Government is encouraging higher usage of GIS technology in many segments like Smart Cities, AMRUT, Water Resources, Agriculture, Insurance, Land management & SVAMITVA, and Utilities.

Esri India, a Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, has announced its drive to skill over two lakh students in GIS technologies in India over the next three years.

Agendra Kumar, managing director, Esri India, said, “We must act swiftly to scale up GIS learning infrastructure in higher education institutes to build the much-required skill-base in the country.”

Virtual fair

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting this year’s ‘StudyUKVirtualFair’ on 21August.

A semi-annual event, it is the most comprehensive one stop source of information forstudying in the UK, for prospective students and decision-makers, and covers all important aspects enabling an informed decision.

The Study UK fair went digital in 2020, and the British Council organised two ‘virtual’ fairs in August and December, which together saw over 11,000 registrations.

School of makeup

Naturals has announced the launch of School of Makeup, an academy to train aspiring candidates to become professional makeup artists or entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

Former Minister K Pandiarajan inaugurated the initiative.

CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder of Naturals, said, “the pandemic has really thrown us out of gear. One of the most affected businesses is the salon industry and having said that, the training has become a huge opportunity because a lot of people who have lost their jobs or taken pay cuts are now looking for part-time jobs and gig opportunities.”

Fashion, media & performing arts

Pearl Academy has announced the launch of PearlxStudio that will offer fast-track creative courses to learners of all age groups.

A statement said it will offer 40 courses in media, fashion and performing arts such as

‘fashion design-womenswear’, ‘styling for interior’, ‘personal styling and image consultancy’, ‘fashion and celebrity make-up’, ‘performing arts’, ‘digital film making’ etc.

Delivered in hybrid- online/offline mode, an individual can pursue a course for three months and get a certification or can combine four courses of 12 months duration along with capstone project (industry internship) to receive a diploma.