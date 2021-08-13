KMC upgrades critical care infrastructure

Chennai: Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) has upgraded 50 normal beds into step-down ICUs to facilitate critical care for over 1800 patients over the next three months. KMC is one of the few hospitals to receive this facility as part of the ‘MillionICU’, an initiative by Dozee that addresses the massive shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals.

Dozee’s contactless sensors features AI-powered triaging system that enables continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea and myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient, a press release said.

Dozee has also set up a 24×7 Central Monitoring Cell at the hospital which enables healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients remotely who were previously monitored manually only every couple of hours.

“The MillionICU initiative will help institutions like us to upgrade quickly and efficiently. We are delighted to be the first beneficiary of this initiative in the city of Chennai and thank the donors for their generosity. Dozee has helped us upgrade the step-down ICU infrastructure within a matter of a few days and we are already seeing the benefits of the deployment. The Kilpauk medical team is happy to serve more patients and have a greater impact on their recoveries while keeping themselves safe and saving precious time,” said KMC Dean Prof Dr R Shanthimalar.