Mahesh Babu, Sudeep come together

Actors Mahesh Babu and Sudeep have been roped in as brand ambassadors by Health OK, a multivitamin and minerals tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma.

A press note said the duo will be the face of Health OK in the southern region. They will be sharing screen space together for the very first time.

According to Mahesh, ‘I am excited about my association with Health OK. Mankind Pharma is a renowned brand in India.’ Sudeep said, ‘With today’s hectic lifestyle, Health OK is an important product for the wellbeing of body, and helps in maintaining an active lifestyle.’