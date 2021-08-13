Preparations on to reopen schools in TN : Minister Anbil Mahesh

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said the department is in the process of getting schools across the State ready for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin had said that based on the opinion of health experts, we can plan to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Tamilnadu. Preliminary work for the same is being carried out and we are prepared to reopen schools from 1 September depending on the situation then,” Mahesh said.

He added that they were looking at having 50 per cent of the student strength for senior classes come in shifts, and that Standard Operating Procedures(SoPs) would be drawn up soon.

Stating that SOP was prepared last year when there were discussions to reopen schools, he added they are being reviewed to check if any improvements need to be made.