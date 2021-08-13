Rajendra Balaji meets EPS, denies joining BJP

Chennai: AIADMK senior leader and former Minister K T Rajendra Balaji has refuted reports which claimed that he would be joining the BJP.

He met AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Thursday. Balaji, who is also AIADMK Virudhunagar West district secretary, said that he met Palaniswami and recalled that he had been in the party since the days of M G Ramachandran, and would not leave it.

There were widespread speculations in the media that Balaji is going to join the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president J P Nadda. Stoutly denying the media reports, Palaniswami told reporters here that ‘it is 100 per cent fake information.’