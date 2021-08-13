Rs 500 cr allotted for Singara Chennai 2.0 project in TN budget

Chennai: The revised financial budget tabled today had some major announcements for Chennai.

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan announced that the Singara Chennai 2.0 project will be launched with an emphasis on clean and green Chennai and Rs 500 crore has been provided for the project.

“Chennai will become a city without wall posters. A feasibility report would be prepared for transmitting Krishna water through pipelines from Andhra Pradesh to the reservoirs of Chennai,” he said.

He further said that the underground sewerage systems will be provided to all the added areas of Chennai city at a total cost of Rs.2,056 crore.

“The scheme to prevent outlflow of sewage into waterways in Chennai will be vigorously implemented at a total cost of Rs 2,371 crore,” he added.

He further said that new flyovers and over bridges will be constructed at 3 places in Chennai city at Ganesapuram subway, at the intersection of Konnur High Road – Strahans Road, and at South Usman Road at an estimated cost of Rs.335 crore.

Palanivel said that services on the Kodambakkam to Poonamallee by-pass section of the Metro Rail Project will be commenced within four years, by June 2025 and the entire Metro Rail Project Phase II will be completed by December, 2026.

“In parallel, this government will speedily take up the extension of the metro rail project from Airport to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus via Tambaram,” he added.

The Finance Minister also announced that a Fintech city in Chennai will be developed in 2 phases at Nandambakkam and Kavanur. The first phase will be developed at Nandambakkam at an estimated cost of Rs.165 crore.

Under the ADB assisted Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) Power Sector Investment Project, a strategic study of TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO’s governance and financial restructuring will be undertaken, he said.

Palanivel added that the Chennai City Partnership Programme will be launched with assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank shortly.

“Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai will be upgraded at a total cost of Rs.150 crore in association with Chennai Port Trust,” he said.