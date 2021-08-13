Voice of people crushed: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was ‘murdered’.

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

“The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session because the voice of 60 percent of this country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha (the MPs were) physically beaten,” Rahul said.

The Congress MP said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and “this is nothing short of murder of democracy.”