When Vijay met Dhoni

Vijay and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai. While Vijay is shooting for his film Beast, Dhoni has been shooting for television commercials for the past few days. Vijay and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai. While Vijay is shooting for his film Beast, Dhoni has been shooting for television commercials for the past few days.

When the two stars came to know that they were in the same studio, they decided to meet each other. It is to be noted that Vijay was announced as the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings for the inaugural season of IPL in 2008.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde resumed the second schedule of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast in Chennai. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached Chennai a few days back and has been shooting for commercials ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021.