3,000 take pledge for organ donation

Chennai: World Organ Donation Day is observed globally every year to create awareness about the noble cause of organ donation and urge more people to volunteer for the same.

To mark the occasion, Kauvery Hospitals kickstarted a campaign to create awareness and urge people to take a pledge to donate their organs.

Through the initiative the hospital encouraged three thousand staff members to take a pledge. According to a statement, the campaign aims to reach out to fifty thousand employees across corporate companies in the State.