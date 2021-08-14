Celebrating I-Day in different way

Chennai: As India readies to celebrate its historic 75th Independence Day on Sunday, here are some unique initiatives to mark the occasion.

Freedom through sports

BookASmile in collaboration with YUWA, has conceptualised a new campaign to highlight the role of freedom through sports titled ‘Independence Through Sports’.

Set to be launched in the format of a digital video film on the eve of Independence Day, the work is aimed at encouraging and empowering young girls to explore the realm of sports. The digital film has been developed and produced by Black Sheep Productions.

Music video

A music video to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day starring Esther Hnamte, a five-year-old singer from Mizoram performing a rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, has been released.

The video also highlights Uber’s efforts to support communities around the country during Covid-19.

The three-minute video is a tribute to India’s fighting spirit throughout the pandemic. It

reinforces Uber’s commitment to help the country build back better.