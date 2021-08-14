Chennai-based sports firm changes hands

Chennai: JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a strong play in gaming and esports, has acquired Chennai-based Skyesports.

This acquisition further strengthens Skyesports’ pan-India proliferation and also sets the stage for its expansion from India to South Asia, helping the brand create more IPs and strengthen its team, said a statement.

According to Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, “we are happy to have Skyesports CEO and founder Shiva Nandy and his team as part of the JetSynthesys family. Next year is a year of reckoning for esports globally as it becomes a medal event at the Asian Games, the first in the history of any such prestigious global tournament.”