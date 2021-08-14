Chiru begins Lucifier remake shoot

Chiranjeevi is thrilled about his next film, which is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam flick, Lucifer.

The shooting of Lucifer Telugu remake commenced Friday in Hyderabad with director Mohan Raja.

The filmmaker took to social media to share a photo with the technical crew. Mohanlal’s Lucifer marked the directorial debut venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chiranjeevi recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film was slated to hit the theatres on May 13 but has now been postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Mohan Raja took to Twitter to share a photo with the technical crew and wrote, With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team Dop #Niravshah, Art dir @sureshsrajan, Stunt @silvastunt #Chiru153 #megastar153 #shootstarts (sic).