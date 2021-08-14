Dhanush to storm small screens

As the nation gears up to celebrate 75th Independence Day, Zee Tamil has announced the world television premiere of Dhanush-starrer ‘Karnan’.

Also featuring Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and introducing debutant Rajisha Vijayan, the critically acclaimed movie will air at 6 pm tomorrow.

The film follows the life of an angry young villager who is eagerly waiting for his job appointment in the military.

From undergoing several hardships to standing up against the authorities to get the basic rights of his oppressed people, Karnan is determined and relentless in his fight against a system that is against them.