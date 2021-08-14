Industry experts welcome TN Budget

Chennai: The city of Chennai has received a major infrastructure boost with the announcement of three new flyovers in the Budget. This, added with the development of the second phase of the Metro will ease out the traffic and boost the connectivity within the city, said Srinivas Anikipatti, senior director, Tamilnadu and Kerala at Knight Frank India.

He added: “For the residential sector, clarity on the direction of property taxes and registration charges will really help bring a positive sentiment to the market.”

K E Raghunathan, convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations, said, “Though the Budget has laid seeds for a few long-term developments and decentralised focus of employment opportunities, it is important to recover MSME entrepreneurs from their pains due to the last 17 months of suffer from Covid impact. The budget is disappointing from this angle but overall a sincere attempt to have a long term vision and focus.”

