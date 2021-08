Chennai: Chennai Synergy Kings (Zone -XVI) in association with Jagadeesh Arts and Craft Kreationzz (JACK) will conduct ‘Etch A Sketch’, an online art contest.

The event being conducted to showcase the talent and to bring out creativity during this lockdown will be held in five levels, said a press release.

The last date of submission is on 15 August. Results will be announced on 22 August. Participants have to send their artwork to [email protected]

For more details, contact 98416 66841.