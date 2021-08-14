Stalin talks about 100 days achievements

Chennai: On the occasion of the DMK government completing 100 days of assuming power, Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that saving people’s life and understanding their plight is the biggest achievement of this government.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Stalin said, “Ambulance siren sounds could always be heard during the first month when this government came to power. That sound did not let us rest. The work done by this government in these past 100 days is appreciated by all and this should continue forever.”

These 100 days have given us hope that we will be able to get back the lost rights and glory of the State.

“I will give not false statements that all the promises are fulfilled, they are being fulfilled and will be completed,” he added.

We will continue to work harder to gain the respect and appreciation of even those who are against us.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Stalin said the achievements of the government cannot be credited only to him and said that he was just fulfilling the people’s mandate.

Stalin also said that he handed over appointment orders to 24 priests from different castes.

“This is Periyar’s dream which was taken forward by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and I am happy that I am able to fulfil it,” he added.

Stalin further said that he does not consider politics as a business but as his life.

“The encouragement that we have received in these 100 days will keep us motivated to work better in the coming days,” he said.

Earlier in the day Stalin paid his respects at the memorials of former Chief Ministers Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.