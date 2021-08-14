TN’s first agriculture budget today

Chennai: In a first for the State, Tamilnadu will see the presentation of a separate agriculture budget today, a day after the revised State budget for 2021-22 was tabled.

The separate budget for the agriculture sector was announced by Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his customary address to the first session of the 16th Assembly in June.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam recently interacted with farmers, agriculture scientists, experts in organic farming and scientists from Tamilnadu Agricultural University in preparation of the separate budget for agriculture.

Chief Minister MK Stalin at a meeting said that the State is paying special attention to agriculture, and in a historical first, a separate budget for agriculture will be presented.

Agriculture is the soul and body of the country, and needs special attention, he said.

The tradition of having an exclusive Budget for agriculture was started by Karnataka in 2011-12, and was followed by the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2013-14.