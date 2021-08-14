UN agencies praise Indian youngsters

Chennai: On the occasion of International Youth Day 2021, the Ministry of Youth Affairs (MoYAS), UN offices (UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, UNV, UN Women, UN AIDS, UNHCR, WHO, and ILO) and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) introduced the second phase of the Young Warrior movement called #YoungWarriorNXT.

According to a statement, the government, UN agencies and YuWaah have applauded India’s young people for 6.6 million actions taken Against Covid-19 within 100 days of the Young Warrior Movement.

Over 7,600 workshops were conducted, engaging more than 140,000 teachers and other stakeholders, and reaching 500 plus million people through mass media, it added.