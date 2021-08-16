Kathir’s next is titled Yuki

The title motion poster of the latest film- Yuki directed by debutant director Zac Harriss has been released.

Juvis Productions, the banner of the super hit films Forensic and Kala, associates with UAN Film House and AAAR Productions for the movie.

Yuki will feature Kathir, Narain, Natty, Pavithra Lakshmi, Kayal Anandhi, and Athmiya Rajan in the lead roles. Directed by newcomer Zack Harris, the film also stars several prominent South Indian actors- Pratap Pothen, John Vijay, Munish Kant, Sinil Sainudeen, Vinodini, Anjali Rao, and Bindu Sanjeev in the prominent roles.

Pakiyaraj Ramalingam scripts the film, and the cinematography is by Pushparaj Santosh. Ranjin Raj composes the music, whereas Don Vincent composes the background music.