Vikram and Dhruv wrap up Chiyaan 60

Vikram and Dhruv Vikram joined hands for the first time for Karthik Subbaraj’s Chiyaan 60. For the last schedule of the film, the entire team headed to Darjeeling for the final leg of the shoot.

A few days ago, Dhruv Vikram wrapped up his portions.

Chiyaan Vikram has now completed his portions. On August 14, director Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to share a photo of Vikram and announced the film’s wrap. Sharing a new photo, the Petta director wrote, It’s a wrap for #Chiyaan60 🙂 #ChiyaanVikram #WrapForChiyaan60 #DhruvVikram (sic).

It is a gangster thriller set in North Madras. Simran, Vani Bhojan and Bobby Simhaa have been roped in to play important roles in the film. Seven Screen Studios will be producing the film on a massive scale.