Vishnu Induri announces Azad Hind franchise

On India’s 75th Independence Day, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Motion Pictures has announced a film franchise titled Azad Hind, as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the country’s freedom struggle. Induri, producer of upcoming features like 83 and Thalaivi, said the first film to launch the franchise would bring to life the untold story of freedom fighter and revolutionary Durgawati Devi, popularly known as Durga Bhabhi.