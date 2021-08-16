Will fulfil all poll promises: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the DMK government will not back down from fulfilling the poll promises.

Responding to a question raised by former Minister R B Udhayakumar during the discussion on the Budget in the Assembly today, Stalin said that there are several discrepancies in gold loan and farmer’s loan.

“Once all that is sorted out, the loans will be waived off. The discrepancies will be explained in detail during the discussion on demand for grants in the House,” he said.

Stalin also said that there are several poll promises made by the AIADMK which are yet to be fulfilled.

“AIADMK promised to give free cell phones, operate mono rail, reduce Aavin prices and the list goes on,” Stalin said.

The first ever separate Agriculture Budget was presented in the Assembly on 14 August by Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam.

At the beginning of his speech, Panneerselvam said the budget is dedicated to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Union government.

Panneerselvam also said that Rs 2,327 crore will be allocated for the ongoing implementation of the crop insurance scheme in 2021-22.

The first revised budget of the newly formed DMK government for the financial year 2021-2022 was tabled by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on 13 August.

The Finance Minister said that the overall revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 2,61,188.57 crore in the revised budget estimates 2021-22.

He said that as soon as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is overcome, deeper reforms will be undertaken to ensure that Tamilnadu’s debt overhang is corrected without any delay.

The discussion on the revised budget began today and will go on till 19 August.

From 23 August, the debate on the demand for grants for all government departments will commence. Bills expected to be tabled in the House will be taken up for consideration and are likely to be passed on the last day of the session on 21 September.

Meanwhile, obituary references were passed before the discussion on the budget began in the Assembly today.

Members of the Assembly paid homage to Thangarasu, Ramachandran, Pannai Sethuraman and Pulavar Senguttuvan.