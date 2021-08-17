Anjali to be part of  Shankar- Ram Charan’s film

Anjali, has signed up to play an important role in grandeur filmmaker Shankar’s new film with Ram Charan.

Already, Kiara Advani has been roped in to play Ram Charan’s pair in the biggie. With Anjali’s inclusion, we have to assume that she replaced Rashmika, who was also rumored to be a part of the film.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman is scoring the music for this biggie.

The principal shoot of the film will begin next month and the makers are planning to wrap up it in six to seven months.

The makers will soon announce the official cast and crew of the film.