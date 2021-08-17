Hollywood beckons Rocky Khanna, Jubin Nautiyal 

Rocky Khanna is a well-known lyricist and some of his songs have been major chartbusters.

He along with Jubin Nautiyal makes a memorable combination and they have been churning out some major hits along the line.

Some of the songs they have workedon are Humnava Mere, Haaye Dil, Hai Pyaar Kya, Chitthi , Aatishbaazi, Breaking The Rules. Guncha Koi is a song that Rocky and Mohit Chauhan wrote and composed together.

Ranjha Miyan is a song that Ashish Bhat and Rocky composed, wrote, and directed the video as well. Rocky Khanna’s song Humnava mere has more than 630 million views on youtube and counting.

Rocky says, ‘I love composing melodies and writing lyrics. With jubin, we go a long way and we almost understand what’s on each other’s minds and that helps a lot. We were working on this Hollywood project sd initiation and it was such a fresh start. We had to unlearn and start on a clean slate and that was refreshing. We are trying to create memorable work and the one that people remember for a long time and it has the power to change and motivate people. Music is a universal language and it lives forever. I pray for everyone and let’s all stay accountable by taking all the protocols and getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Love and prayers.’