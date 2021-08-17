Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph begin 12th Man shoot

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, who won the hearts of the audience as well the critics with Drishyam 2, are ready to start shooting for their next film titled 12th Man.

The actor-director duo are collaborating for the fourth time. Recently, Mohanlal and Jeethu wrapped up the shoot for Ram, starring Trisha.

After a pooja ceremony, the cast and crew are set to begin shooting for 12th Man while following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the film. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film is said to be a mystery thriller. The film’s background score will be composed by Anil Johnson while VS Vinayak has been brought on board as the editor. 12th Man is written by KR Krishnakumar and Satheesh Kurup.