Popular VJ & actor Anandha Kannan is no more 

Popular VJ and actor Anandha Kannan passed away in Trichy, due to Bile Duct Cancer. His sudden demise has come as a shocker to many in Film industry.

Anandha Kannan began his career as VJ in a local channel in Singapore. He later switched over to Chennai to anchor shows in a Popular Channel. He has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, Mullum Malarum, Adhisaya Ulagam and also a cameo in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja.

His colleagues and many others from the film industry have expressed their shock and condolence messages to his family.

