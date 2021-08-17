Shane Bond to mentor Kiwi bowlers for T20 World Cup

Wellington: Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been made a part of the Black Caps’ coaching setup for the ICC T20 World Cup and a T20I series against India following the mega event to be held in October-November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Bond, who has been a part of the national team’s coaching setup earlier as well, will be there during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and the New Zealand think-tank hopes to utilize his services for the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins two days after the conclusion of the IPL.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hopes Bond can give valuable inputs to the Kiwi players who will be competing for their respective franchises in the IPL.

Shane’s been in our environment before and understands what we’re about, head coach Gary Stead said.

Being in the UAE immediately prior to the World Cup… he’ll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what’s been happening in the competition, Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

He’ll be an extra set of hands, especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick — so we need to be one step ahead of other teams.

Shane’s been working away with New Zealand players for a long time and he’s been involved in our recent camps so it’s been good for him to reacquaint himself with our guys. He’s held in high regard and I know he’ll bring a lot of knowledge and opinions to the group, added Stead.

Following his retirement, Bond has been actively pursuing coaching activities as he was in the Big Bash League (BBL) side of Sydney Thunder’s coaching setup till earlier this year and has worked with both the New Zealand men’s and women’s squads during their winter camps.

Bond joins Stead, Shane Jurgensen, and Luke Ronchi as the coaching staff for the T20 World Cup and the T20Is in India.

New Zealand has already announced their squad for the T20 World Cup and will play Bangladesh and Pakistan prior to the mega event but the squad will be without their IPL players for those series.