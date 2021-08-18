Bank of Baroda awards contract to Starfin

Chennai: Starfin India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of BLS International, has announced winning a contract with Bank of Baroda to support the financial inclusion mission of government of India.

Under the contract, the company is the official National Business Correspondent (BC)to deliver last mile banking services in rural and urban areas across India.

Effective immediately, Starfinwill start basic banking services like, enrolment of customers, debitcards, balance enquiry, statement of accounts, pass book printing, money deposit, and bills/utilities payment services to account holders across India, it said in a release.